Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 11,878 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,268. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.