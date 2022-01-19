Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 889 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.04. 17,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,923. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

