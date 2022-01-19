Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $351.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

