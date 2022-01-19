Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $14,190.79 and approximately $8.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00328736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000876 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

