Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,560,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK opened at $118.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.