Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Update

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 749,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEAH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 47,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,244. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

