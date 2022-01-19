Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Increased to 515.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 480.00 to 515.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCBFF. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

