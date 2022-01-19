Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Increased to 515.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 480.00 to 515.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCBFF. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.88.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.