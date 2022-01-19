State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 35,148 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gray Television by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gray Television by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.