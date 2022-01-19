State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $5,937,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 265.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

