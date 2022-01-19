State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 210 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.39.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

