State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $1.44 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

