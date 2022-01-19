State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations, and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability. The company's capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to lower interest rates remains concerning and will likely hurt revenues in the near term. Elevated expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line.”

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

