Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZHF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

