STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$2.15

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:STEP opened at C$1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$132.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.69.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

