Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce sales of $270.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.74 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.03 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $20,624,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN traded up €0.64 ($0.73) on Friday, reaching €17.75 ($20.17). 4,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.81. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €16.25 ($18.47) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($33.16).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

