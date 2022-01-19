Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 31,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 550% compared to the typical volume of 4,784 call options.

TECL stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $91.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 111.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter.

