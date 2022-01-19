StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.70 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.55.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$499,416.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,416. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 299,500 shares of company stock worth $1,870,715.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

