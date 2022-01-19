Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of STRS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%.

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $237,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at about $593,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

