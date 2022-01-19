Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 721,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.