Summer Road Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc bought 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $40,842.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.

Shares of OCUL opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $444.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

