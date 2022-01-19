Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after purchasing an additional 191,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 257,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

