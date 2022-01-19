Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 197,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,100,421. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.08.

