Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

