SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce sales of $385.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.90 million and the highest is $407.80 million. SunPower reported sales of $341.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SunPower by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SunPower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SunPower by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 2,625,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. SunPower has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

