Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STRE stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

