Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Cut to SEK 111

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price decreased by Barclays from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

