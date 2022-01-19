Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0188

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 86.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $275,753.89 and approximately $28.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00063847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.74 or 0.07435143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.60 or 0.99584300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,685,448 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.