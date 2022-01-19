Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 205 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.63.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.7125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

