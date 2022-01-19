Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,533. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Phreesia stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

