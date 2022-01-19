Swiss National Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,564 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

