Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 70.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 315.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 75.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

