Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUB stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.