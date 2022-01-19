Swiss National Bank Sells 4,600 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,061 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,285,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 733,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 315,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

