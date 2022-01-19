Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. 81,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

