Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,010 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $29,888.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,088 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $17,070.72.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $17,237.00.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 239,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

