Tamarack Advisers LP Has $21 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences accounts for 6.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.84% of Pacira BioSciences worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,557. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

