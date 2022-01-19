Tamarack Advisers LP Trims Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth makes up about 1.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of AdaptHealth worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,447. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.