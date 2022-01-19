Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading 5.7% Higher

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.52 and last traded at $122.81. 4,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 648,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 429.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

