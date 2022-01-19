Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.08. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 508 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,093,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

