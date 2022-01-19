Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.08. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 508 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.