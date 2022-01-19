Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.08. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 508 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
