Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.66) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.74).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 159 ($2.17) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,997.95).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

