TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 218.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 885,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $24,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

