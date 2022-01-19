TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

