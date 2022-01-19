TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.42.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.