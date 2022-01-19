TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBMS stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $820.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

