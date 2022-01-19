TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

