Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 46,166 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 525.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 475,679 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.