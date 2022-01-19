Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.