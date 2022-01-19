Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,026 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five9 were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five9 by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 31.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.05.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -148.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.