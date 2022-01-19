Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$50.00. The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 78817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

